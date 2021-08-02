Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp not to rush Virgil van Dijk back into action too soon following the Liverpool FC defender’s lengthy lay-off due to injury.

Van Dijk missed most of last season after suffering a serious knee injury early in the campaign and undergoing surgery to correct the problem.

Liverpool FC were also without fellow defender Joe Gomez for most of last term but the pair are now approaching returns for the Reds as they bid to make themselves available for the new campaign.

The Reds will no doubt be keen to welcome Van Dijk back to their starting line-up as soon as possible following his top form for the Merseyside outfit in recent seasons.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher has warned Klopp not to ask too much of Van Dijk too soon and instead slowly reintegrate him back into first-team affairs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think we have to be careful and I think Jurgen Klopp will be.

“I don’t think we should expect that Van Dijk comes back into Liverpool and Liverpool are going to automatically win the league again this season.

“He’s had a really serious injury and he’s got to make sure he is not rushed back.

“If he’s back to his best he is the best central defender in world football and that’s what Liverpool will want over the next five or six years, not the next five or six weeks.

“If he doesn’t make the first game of the season it’s not the end of the world, it is about making sure Virgil van Dijk is 100 per cent right so he’s in a position where he can have the next five or six years at Liverpool at a top level.

“It may be a gentle start with Virgil until we see him when he is 100 percent right, but if that could be on that first game of the season and he can play the next few games I think everyone would be delighted.”

Liverpool FC, who finished in third place in the table last term, will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday 14 August.

