Paul Merson issues warning to Liverpool FC about Chelsea FC star

Paul Merson has warned Liverpool FC that they will have to be at their best if they want to keep Romelu Lukaku at bay when Chelsea FC head to Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds are preparing to welcome Chelsea FC to Merseyside as both teams look to try and preserve their 100 per cent starts to the new season.

Liverpool FC have beaten Norwich and Burnley in their opening two games, while Chelsea FC have claimed victories over Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Chelsea FC were particularly dominant last weekend when summer signing Lukaku helped to inspire them to a 2-0 victory against The Gunners at The Emirates.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson feels that Liverpool FC are likely to have to adapt their game to deal with the threat posed by Lukaku on Saturday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “This is such a fascinating game, one which provides both teams with the chance to make a statement. It’s massive.

“Romelu Lukaku has undoubtedly improved Chelsea, but the acid test for their title credentials will be the Liverpool game.

“What I saw from Arsenal on Sunday at The Emirates was everything you shouldn’t do against Lukaku from a defensive sense, that won’t happen again at Anfield.

“People say Jurgen Klopp doesn’t change his way, but he will have to change something.

“He will have to put something in front of the defence because if Chelsea are allowed to keep rolling the ball into Lukaku on the edge of the box he will hurt them eventually.”

Liverpool FC – who last won the title in 2019-20 – finished third in the Premier League table last season ahead of Chelsea FC in fourth.

