‘I think so’: Danny Murphy makes prediction about Liverpool FC signings

Danny Murphy is expecting to see Liverpool FC make at least one more big signing before the summer transfer window closes.

The Reds have had a relatively quiet window so far in terms of inbound transfers, with the Merseyside outfit so far having only signed defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool FC have offloaded a number of players this summer, with the likes of Harry Wilson and Marco Grujic leaving the Anfield club.

Jurgen Klopp has until the end of the month to make any further additions to his squad as he prepares his side for the new Premier League campaign.

And former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy is expecting to see the Reds bring in attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer window expires at the end of August.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy said: “There is still a chance Liverpool will make one big one. I think so. An attacking one. In the attacking third.

“I personally wouldn’t sign anybody if I was Jurgen Klopp unless I thought they could go into the XI.

“If you can get one that can play instead of Firmino or instead of Mane then sign him. But there aren’t many about.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

The Reds will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in third place last term behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

