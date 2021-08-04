Fabinho sends message to Liverpool FC fans after penning new contract

Fabinho has revealed his delight at signing a new five-year contract with Liverpool FC.

The Brazilian put pen to paper on a new deal with the Reds this week to keep him at Anfield until 2026.

Fabinho has notched up 122 appearances for the Merseyside outfit since having signed for the Reds from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018.

The 27-year-old started 28 of Liverpool FC’s Premier League games last season and made on appearance for Brazil at this summer’s Copa America tournament.

Fabinho’s previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2023 and the midfielder has now revealed his happiness at penning a new deal with the Anfield club.

Fabinho said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract with the club.

“Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it’s what I wanted – staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool. Now this is official and I’m really happy.

“These last three seasons I’ve been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

“We achieved things together and for me I think it’s the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things.”

The midfielder will be hoping to feature for Liverpool FC when they kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on 14 August.

The Reds will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in third place last term after struggling to maintain consistent form in the top flight.

