Gary Neville replies when asked who will finish higher between Liverpool FC and Man United

Gary Neville has admitted that he “can’t separate” Liverpool FC and Manchester United this season when asked who he thinks will finish higher in the Premier League table.

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they ended up in second place in the table and without a trophy last term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are also looking to bounce back and become Premier League title contenders once again this term after they ended up third last season behind both Manchester clubs.

Manchester United have strengthened their squad with the additions of both Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer, and the Red Devils could potentially bring in some further signings before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have so far only signed defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Reds will make any further signings.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes that the two sides will run each other closely in the title race this season and he also feels that Liverpool FC probably need to bring in a new midfielder before the close of the transfer window.

Asked who he thinks will finish higher between Manchester United and Liverpool FC, Neville told the Sky Sports Football Podcast: “I can’t separate them.

“I should say Liverpool because of what has happened in the last few years.

“Last season was a major blip for them. [Virgil] van Dijk is back. I think Manchester United will be an improvement on last season.

“I do think Liverpool will miss [Georginio] Wijnaldum and they do need a midfield player.”

Manchester United will travel to Southampton on Sunday, while Liverpool FC will take on Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

