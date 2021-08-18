Graeme Souness names the signing he’d like to see Liverpool FC make

Graeme Souness has admitted that he would like to see Liverpool FC sign a new midfielder before the close of the summer transfer window at the end of the month.

The Merseyside outfit have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far and they have only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig as things stand.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will look to further bolster his squad before the transfer deadline as he looks for his side to establish themselves as major contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Souness feels that the Reds would be wise to try and bring in a new midfielder this summer before the transfer window closes.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Souness said: “I’d like to see Liverpool spending a few bob.

“I think it’s very easy to look at Liverpool and talk about how special their front three are but I think a lot of their good play and their great play came from the midfield three.

“[Georginio] Wijnaldum has gone, [Jordan] Henderson is a year older, [James] Milner is a year older and they’ve got some good kids coming through.

“I’d like to see something else in midfield. It’s going to be a long, hard season.

[Virgil] van Dijk is back and [Joel] Matip is a good partner for him but can he stay fit? Liverpool will be firing.”

The Merseyside outfit kicked off their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 away win at Norwich City at the weekend.

And former Liverpool FC star Souness believes that the Reds will be one of the major contenders for the title this season as they look to improve on their third-placed finish from last term.

Souness continued: “They’ll be there or thereabouts [in the title race].

“I think they’ll be fighting for the top four all the way. It won’t be decided in April. I think it’ll go right to the wire. There a lot of very good teams this year.”

