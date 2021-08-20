Glen Johnson says he would love to see Liverpool FC complete a deal to sign Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli this summer.

The Reds have been quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Jurgen Klopp’s men only having brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in the current window as things stand.

Liverpool FC continue to be linked with a number of potential other signings before the transfer window closes as Jurgen Klopp looks to assemble a squad capable of regaining the Premier League title this season.

Former Chelsea FC star Johnson reckons that 30-year-old Italy forward Insigne would be an excellent signing for the Reds, and he is tipping the Merseyside outfit to complete some inbound transfers before the end of the summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Johnson said: “Liverpool only sign players that tick a certain amount of boxes. I like the way they do business, but it’s not going to really excite the fans.

“They won’t just go and buy the biggest name out there. To be fair to them, with what they’ve done in recent years, it obviously works. If fans are patient with them then the club will get it right eventually.

“What Liverpool need to challenge for the league is someone in midfield that can help the front three in very tight games. I do think they heavily rely on the front three.

“They’ve pretty much had the same front three for a few years now – although they did bring in Jota last year who has done a good job so far. But despite that, they need a bit more help up top to be honest.

“I would like to see Lorenzo Insigne come in. He really impressed me at Euro 2020. He could be the sort of flair player who they could use as a number 10 to unlock the door.

“They won’t just buy players on performances alone. I’m sure they’ve got their eyes on a few people. They need to bring players in. I can definitely see them making another two, three signings.”

Liverpool FC finished in third place in the Premier League table last season and will take on Burnley at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime in the top flight.

The Reds beat Norwich City 3-0 in their Premier League opener last weekend.

