Jamie Carragher is confident that Liverpool FC will be able to keep Romelu Lukaku at bay when they host Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Belgian striker made a strong start to life back in the Premier League at the weekend when he helped to fire the Blues to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates.

Lukaku dominated the Gunners defence and slotted home just 15 minutes into the game to help put the Blues in control in north London.

Reece James then added a second for the visitors as Thomas Tuchel’s men claimed all three points to move to the top of the Premier League table.

The 28-year-old striker will be expecting to start when Chelsea FC travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool FC on Saturday evening.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher is confident that Jurgen Klopp’s men have the talent at their disposal to be able to keep Lukaku at bay during the game.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “Liverpool are not going to change for Chelsea.

“Liverpool have got a defender who can cope with anybody one against one. He is the one player in the Premier League who will fancy his chances against Lukaku.

“Liverpool will be brave, Jurgen Klopp will be brave, because he has got somebody of that stature.

“It is going to be a great battle, who knows who is going to come out on top but I have no doubt Liverpool will be looking to push up to the halfway line.

“I am not trying to knock Lukaku. He has been in England before and he is a top striker. But what we saw against Arsenal does not mean he is going to do that to every defence. That was bad organisation.

“Lukaku was not doing that every time he was in a Manchester United shirt or an Everton shirt.

“He is a handful, he is a top striker who will score a lot of goals, but a lot of that was Arsenal’s own doing.”

Chelsea FC are currently top of the table after they won their opening two games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

