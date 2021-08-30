Gary Lineker tells Jurgen Klopp to switch Liverpool FC star’s position

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to urge Jurgen Klopp to switch Trent Alexander-Arnold into a midfield position with Liverpool FC.

The England international was once again in top form for the Reds on Saturday as he helped them to come from a goal down to claim a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Anfield.

England legend Lineker has been vocal about his appreciation for Alexander-Arnold’s talent in the past, with the former Spurs striker a big fan of the 22-year-old.

And Lineker feels that Alexander-Arnold would be much better suited to a midfield role in the Liverpool FC team thanks to his impressive passing ability.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday, Lineker wrote: “Said it many times, but the best passer in English football is @TrentAA.

“He should be playing, like he did as a kid, in midfield. Lahm switched, Kimmich too.

“The best players should be in a position where they can more frequently use their brilliance.”

The defender has started all three of Liverpool FC’s Premier League games so far this season, notching up one assist for his team-mates.

The Reds will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday 12 September.

