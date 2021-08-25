Gary Neville predicts where Liverpool FC and Man United will finish

Gary Neville is backing Manchester United to finish third ahead of Liverpool FC in fourth in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils are looking to put together a serious Premier League title challenge this season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

Manchester City ran away with the title last term and ended up finishing 12 points behind second-placed Manchester United, with Liverpool FC ending up in third spot.

Liverpool FC last won the title in the 2019-20 campaign, while Manchester United have not lifted the Premier League trophy since their final season under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

Former Manchester United and England star Neville has now explained why he thinks that the Red Devils will have the edge over Liverpool FC in the Premier League this season, with the two sides finishing behind Manchester City and Chelsea FC.

Explaining why he thinks Manchester United will finish above Liverpool FC, Neville said on Sky Sports on Monday: “I just think they’ve got a better squad.

“I think Liverpool have got a better first XI but you know Liverpool, with a couple of injuries, do have that drop in level.

“United don’t really have that drop in level in any position.”

Manchester United will travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, while Liverpool FC are preparing to welcome Chelsea FC to Anfield on Saturday night.

