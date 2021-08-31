BBC Sport pundit: Players like Liverpool FC come around ‘once in a generation’

Garth Crooks has labelled Virgil van Dijk as a once-in-a-generation player following his return to form for Liverpool FC.

The Dutch defender missed most of last season due to a serious knee injury but he has now recovered and is working his way back to full fitness with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Van Dijk has started all three of Liverpool FC’s games in the Premier League this season and he helped them to earn a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Anfield on Saturday.

The 30-year-old will be aiming to help Liverpool FC challenge for the Premier League title again this term after they ended up third in the table last season.

Former Spurs star Crooks was highly impressed by Van Dijk’s performance on Saturday and claimed that players of the Dutchman’s calibre only come around once in a generation.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport after picking him in his team of the week, Crooks said: “If the shot that had Mendy frantically scrambling across his goal-line was anything to go by, then it looks like Van Dijk’s right knee has fully recovered from the injury he sustained against Everton last season.

“The Netherlands international is slowly but surely coming back to the boil.

“Not only is he commanding his own penalty area again, he is venturing forward more and becoming a threat in the opposition box.

“Defenders like Van Dijk come around once in a generation.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leeds United away from home on Sunday 12 September.

