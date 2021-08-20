Real Madrid are confident that they can beat Liverpool FC to the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The PSG star’s future has been a constant talking point over the last few weeks due mainly to the fact that his current deal with the French side is due to expire at the end of this season.

The 22-year-old attacker is yet to sign a new deal with PSG, meaning that he could potentially settle on a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in the January transfer window.

Mbappe has inevitably been linked with a number of potential clubs, with both Real Madrid and Liverpool FC having been touted as possible destinations for the France international.

According to journalist Castles, however, Real Madrid are currently leading the race for the forward’s signature, despite Liverpool FC’s hopes that they may be able to land him on a free transfer next summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, Castles said: “Real Madrid are watching the situation [between Mbappe and PSG].

“As we said in the last podcast, they believe Mbappe’s decision is to go to Real Madrid regardless of interest and discussions he’s had with Liverpool that we detailed, and Liverpool’s belief they can convince the player to come under freedom of contract in a year’s time.

“Madrid believe the player will come to them. They’re waiting for [PSG president] Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] to give a final decision to Mbappe about whether he will sell this summer.

“If that green light is given, they’ll discuss a contract with Mbappe and then make formal offers to PSG to transfer the player before the current transfer window concludes.

“If they can’t do that, they’ll wait until January and take PSG out of the equation.”

Mbappe has already made two assists in two Ligue 1 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Liverpool FC will take on Burnley at Anfield in their second Premier League game of the season on Saturday lunchtime.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip