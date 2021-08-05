Liverpool FC could make a bid to try and sign Renato Sanches from Lille this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are thought to be open to making some further additions to their squad this summer as they look to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool FC have so far signed defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig as they aim to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Sanches, 23, made four appearances for Portugal at Euro 2020 after helping Lille to win the Ligue 1 title ahead of PSG last season.

According to Romano, Liverpool FC are focused on offloading a number of squad members this summer before they make any new signings.

However, the Italian journalist has claimed that the Merseyside outfit continue to hold a long-term interest in Sanches and they could make a move to sign him this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said: “Liverpool are working to sell players. Their priority is to sell players like [Xherdan] Shaqiri, [Divock] Origi and more. Let’s see what happens with other players.

“Once they sell some players, my feeling is something new will happen. Maybe a new striker in an attacking position, also a midfielder.

“Keep an eye on Renato Sanches because he is a player Liverpool always appreciated.

“The situation is still open for Sanches if a club will jump. If there is a bid around €40m, Lille will be prepared to sell.

“Renato is still an option for Liverpool if and when they decide to enter the market for a midfielder.”

Liverpool FC, who finished in third place in the Premier League table last season, will kick off their new campaign with a trip to Norwich City on 14 August.

