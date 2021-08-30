Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update for Liverpool FC fans ahead of deadline

Liverpool FC will only make any signings before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline if some “real bargains” emerge, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window in terms of inbound moves, with the Merseyside outfit so far having only concluded a deal to bring in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool FC have offloaded a number of players this summer, however, with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson and Marco Grujic having all left the Anfield club.

Shaqiri’s transfer to Lyon was confirmed last week, and the midfielder’s exit has opened up some space in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for a potential inbound signing, according to Romano.

However, the Reds are only likely to make any moves to bring in new players if there are excellent opportunities for cut-price deals, says the journalist.

Writing in a column for Benchwarmers, Romano said: “What about Liverpool? The sale of Shaqiri to Lyon has opened a space, but the club will only buy in case of real bargains.

“Everything is still blocked for the sale of Divock Origi, who has had requests from the Bundesliga.

“One idea was Renato Sanches to replace Wijnaldum in midfield, [but] the Portuguese’s injury stops everything.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leeds United away from home on Sunday 12 September.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip