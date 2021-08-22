Fabrizio Romano delivers update on potential new Liverpool FC signings

Any further Liverpool FC signings this summer are likely to be concluded at short notice, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseyside outfit have been relatively quiet in the summer window as far as inbound transfers are concerned, as Jurgen Klopp looks to build a team capable of winning the title this season.

Liverpool FC have so far only signed defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen whether they will bring in any further new faces before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

According to Romano, if Liverpool FC are to make any new signings before the deadline, it is likely that the deals will be agreed and completed quickly and with little notice.

The Italian journalist also revealed that Divock Origi could be on his way out of the club this summer, with a number of Bundesliga teams interested in his services.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “If Liverpool do [sign a player], it could be a deal like Diogo Jota. It was a surprising transfer out of nowhere completed in two days.

“They’ll need to do something like this if they sell Shaqiri or Origi.”

Asked specifically about Origi’s situation at Anfield, he continued: “He has some opportunities to move to the Bundesliga. There is some interest from German clubs. There is nothing advanced yet.

“The priority for Liverpool is to resolve the [Xherdan] Shaqiri situation. If Shaqiri leaves, I’m not sure if Origi will also leave.

“At the moment, there is nothing imminent or advanced.”

Liverpool FC will host Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday evening.

