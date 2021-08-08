Liverpool FC retain an interest in signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are thought to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of the start of the new Premier League season next weekend.

Liverpool FC have been relatively quiet in the summer window as far as inbound transfer are concerned, with the Merseyside outfit having only brought in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig so far.

Saul Niguez has been touted as a possible target for the Reds this summer and Italian reporter Romano says that the 26-year-old Spaniard remains as one of the main targets on Liverpool FC’s transfer wish-list.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “There are many links about Saul.

“It’s true Liverpool have an interest in the player – like many other clubs [they are] calling Atletico Madrid trying to understand what is going to happen with this player.

“It depends on whether the swap deal with Antoine Griezmann will definitely collapse. At the moment, it’s really quiet so there is no agreement. It hasn’t 100 per cent collapsed yet. [Liverpool FC] are waiting to see if the deal collapses and if it does they will be ready to jump in to do a deal if they find the right opportunity.

“Atletico want around €40m to 45m for Saul but I think on Liverpool’s list he’s one of the names but not the only name.

“They’re keeping an eye on other players and other opportunities. I’d include Renato Sanches on this list.”

Saul Niguez scored two goals and made one assist in 33 La Liga games for Atletico last season as they won the title.

Liverpool FC, who will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday, finished third in the table last season.

