Steve Nicol predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Steve Nicol is tipping Liverpool FC to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table this season.

The Reds will be looking to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the top-flight title this term after they ended up in third place last season.

Liverpool FC struggled to maintain consistent form in the second part of the campaign after they lost Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk to long-term injuries at the start of last term.

The Merseyside outfit have been relatively quiet in terms of inbound transfers this summer, with the Reds having so far only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Former Liverpool FC right-back Nicol is not convinced that the Reds will be able to wrestle the Premier League trophy back from Manchester City this season and he is tipping them to finish fourth.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Nicol said: “We don’t know how Gomez and Van Dijk are going to be after their injuries.

“Their biggest problem was defensively after they lost those two. We don’t know when they’ll be back and be back the same players.

“That’s why I have Liverpool in fourth. Manchester United finished second last year and they’ve just gone and signed [Jadon] Sancho and [Raphael] Varane.

“I can’t hand-on-heart turn around and say Liverpool would be better than them, because Manchester United have strengthened and finished above them last season.”

Liverpool FC – who finished behind Manchester City and Manchester United last term – will commence their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday evening.

