Sky Sports reporter delivers fresh update on Liverpool FC transfer plans

Dharmesh Sheth believes that Liverpool FC are unlikely to spend big on any new major signings this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 17 August 2021, 05:40 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are unlikely to spend big on any new signings before the close of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Merseyside outfit having only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig as things stand.

Liverpool FC still have just over two weeks to make any further changes to their squad before the transfer window closes until January.

According to Sheth, however, the Reds are not prepared to splash the cash on major signings this summer and will instead focus on the talent already at their disposal at Anfield.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said of Liverpool FC’s transfer business this summer: “I don’t think it’s their policy to spend over £100m on players.

“If you look at the history of Liverpool transfer under [Jurgen] Klopp and the way that they’ve done their business, I don’t think Liverpool fans can have many complaints.

“I get Liverpool fans frustration in one way because they can see a squad particularly the forward line growing old together. Let’s not forget [Diogo] Jota came in last summer.

“I think they’ll just do an integration process at Liverpool. They’ve done it so much in the past and they’re so good at it.”

Liverpool FC, who finished in third place in the Premier League last season, kicked off their top-flight campaign with a 3-0 win away to Norwich on Saturday night.

The Reds will return to top-flight action on Saturday when they host Burnley at Anfield.

