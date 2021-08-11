Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Liverpool FC’s summer transfer plans

Liverpool FC could make a move to sign Renato Sanches from Lille this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have had a relatively quiet summer as far as inbound signings are concerned, with the Reds having only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in a £36m deal early in the window.

Liverpool FC continue to be linked with potential new signings ahead of the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.

The Merseyside outfit have also been busy tying down some of their existing players to new contracts this summer, including the likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Liverpool FC are likely to have to offload some of their fringe players if they are to make any new signings this summer, with Portugal attacker Sanches one of the Reds’ top targets.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Working on selling players is key for Liverpool.

[Xherdan] Shaqiri has some interest from Lyon. They have some attacking players to leave but not their stars like [Mo] Salah and [Sadio] Mane – they’re staying of course.

“They’re working on new contracts for players to stay. Alisson, Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold have been announced. Virgil van Dijk will be the next one.

“Talking about new signings. I would keep an eye on Renato Sanches for the midfield. FC Barcelona are [also] looking at his situation. It’s FC Barcelona and Liverpool interested in Sanches.

“His price tag is around €40m. For Liverpool, it’s important to sell players to sign new players.”

Liverpool FC are set to kick off their Premier League campaign when they take on Norwich City away from home on Saturday evening.

