Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping tabs on Wolves midfielder Adama Traore as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, after having only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have brought in Cristian Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil so far this summer ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season at the club.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in signing 25-year-old Wolves midfielder Traore this summer as Jurgen Klopp considers adding to his squad before the close of the window.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Liverpool FC’s ability to sign Traore will depend on whether they are able to offload the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Meanwhile, the reporter also claims that Tottenham also hold an interest in signing Traore this summer.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said of the interest in Traore: “For Liverpool it depends on the Origi or Shaqiri situation.

“For Tottenham, they’re trying to resolve the situation of Harry Kane. If they sell Kane, Traore could be one of the names on the list.

“Nuno, of course, likes the player. I’m told the Tottenham board have some interest in Traore. He is not a priority now but he is one of the names on the list.”

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to take on Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

