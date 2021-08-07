Journalist delivers update on Liverpool FC’s remaining transfer plans

Liverpool FC will have to offload some fringe players before making any further new signings this summer, according to journalist Peter O’Rourke.

The Reds have so far only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in a £36m deal earlier in the summer transfer window.

Despite being linked with a host of other potential incoming signings, the Reds are yet to conclude any other inbound deals as the clock ticks down before the start of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool FC have already offloaded nine players this summer, including the likes of Harry Wilson and Marco Grujic, with Georginio Wijnaldum also leaving the Anfield club on a free transfer to join PSG.

However, according to reporter O’Rourke, the Reds are still planning to offload a number of other players this summer before continuing with their summer spending plan.

Speaking on The Football Terrace Podcast, O’Rourke said: “It’s been a frustrating time for Liverpool fans seeing all these rivals in the Premier League making big-name signings.

“It hasn’t happened as yet [for Liverpool FC]. It’s down to Liverpool being unable to offload some of the fringe players who are no longer part of [Jurgen] Klopp’s plans – the likes of [Xherdan] Shaqiri and [Divock] Origi, who they’d sell if they had the right offers.

“Klopp’s hands are bit tied at the minute. I don’t think there’ll be much activity at Anfield until players leave and that’s much to the annoyance of the German because he wants to act now and bring in players.”

O’Rourke also says that Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez is still a major target for the Reds this summer, along with a number of other potential big-name signings.

He continued: “Florian Neuhaus has been a top target but they haven’t been able to sanction too many bids for him.

“We’ve seen the links with Youri Tielemans but he’ll probably end up signing a new deal with Leicester. He’ll be too expensive for Liverpool this summer.

“Saul Niguez is definitely still on the radar. They’re getting encouraging signs from Atletico that they would do business and let the Spaniard leave this summer. If they receive the right offer – around €40m – they’d let Saul leave for a new challenge but even that €40m is seemingly a problem for Liverpool right now. His wages could also be an issue.”

Liverpool FC will kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to Norwich City on 14 August.

