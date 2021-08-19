Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh update for Liverpool FC fans on new signings

Liverpool FC are likely to have to offload some players before making any new signings before the close of the transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far after having only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig early in the window.

Liverpool FC would likely want to see their club bring in some more new faces before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month as the Reds aim to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Liverpool FC are still on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer but any potential inbound transfers will likely depend on the Reds offloading some players.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said: “I think Jurgen Klopp was so clear. Liverpool need to sell players before they buy new players. This is the only thing Liverpool can do in this market.

“I think Jurgen Klopp has been so clear. To sign a new striker or a new midfielder, they need to sell some players.

“For the midfielder, it has to be an opportunity. To sign a striker, they need to sell some players.”

The Merseyside outfit kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win away to Norwich City last weekend.

They will host Burnley in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

