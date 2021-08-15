Liverpool FC are still interested in a potential swoop to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Red are looking at the Spain international as a potential option to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options in the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have held discussions about a potential deal to sign the 25-year-old from Wolves but the Reds have set a maximum price that they’re willing to pay.

According to the same story, the six-time European champions are reluctant to pay more than £40m for Traore in the current transfer window.

90Min claim that Wolves are looking for a transfer fee starting at £40m for the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough winger despite Traore falling out-of-favour at Molineux Stadium.

The media outlet add that Traore is looking to leave Wolves this summer and the Spanish winger has turned down the chance to sign a new deal with the West Midlands club.

Wolves are willing to sell Traore and Ruben Neves at the right price, according to a report.

Traore scored two goals and made two assists in 37 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old has netted 10 goals in 131 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

