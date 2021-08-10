Southampton are hoping to re-sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on loan from Liverpool FC, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that the Saints are keen on recruiting the England international to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future at Liverpool FC appears to be in doubt given the 27-year-old has struggled with form and injuries over the past couple of seasons.

According to the same story, Southampton believe that Liverpool FC would be open to offers for the former Arsenal midfielder after he fell down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp last term.

talkSPORT go on to write that Oxlade-Chamberlain has two years left to run on his current deal at Liverpool FC so the Reds could look to secure maximum value for the central midfielder this summer.

The media outlet highlight that West Ham have previously been linked with a move to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Southampton have £30m to spend after the Saints sold Danny Ings to Aston Villa last week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Liverpool FC in a £40m deal from Arsenal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has scored 14 goals in 104 games for Liverpool FC over the past four seasons.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has won the Premier League and the Champions League during his stint at Liverpool FC.

