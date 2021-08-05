Liverpool FC could rival Villarreal for Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca is reporting that the Netherlands international is attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe following his impressive performances for Bournemouth last term.

The same article states that Danjuma is being pursued by Villarreal as the Europa League winners look to sign a new midfielder in an economical summer deal.

According to the same story, Bournemouth are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £20m for the 24-year-old in the current transfer market after his clinical performances last term.

Marca go on to write that Liverpool FC could rival Villarreal for the Bournemouth winger as Jurgen Klopp looks to provide cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ahead of the participation in the Africa Cup of Nations this term.

The Spanish media outlet add that Bournemouth manager Scott Parker will only be willing to sanction Danjuma’s sale if the Cherries receive the right offer for the winger.

Danjuma scored 17 times and made seven assists in 35 games in the Championship last season to excel in England’s second tier competition.

The Dutch winger moved to Bournemouth from Club Brugge in a £13.7m deal in the 2019 summer transfer window.

