Liverpool FC are set to sign Bobby Clark from Newcastle United ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are on the brink of completing a deal to sign the promising Newcastle starlet in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have beaten Tottenham to the signing of the Magpies teenager as the Reds secure the midfield prospect to add to their famed academy.

According to the same story, Clark will undergo a medical at Liverpool FC before putting pen to paper on a contract with the six-time European champions.

The report goes on to add that Spurs had been linked with Clark but the north London side turned down the chance to sign the 16-year-old from Newcastle.

Football Insider’s sources claim that Spurs had watched Clark a number of times but Tottenham academy coach Paul Bracewell counseled the club against signing the teenager.

Clark is the son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee who made 217 league appearances for the Magpies during his Premier League career between 1990 and 2006.

Liverpool FC have only signed France defender Ibrahima Konate in a £40m deal from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the 2021 summer transfer window so far.

