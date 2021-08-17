Liverpool FC are involved in a multiple-team race to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old as FC Barcelona continue their fire sale in order to balance the books at Camp Nou.

The same article states that Ilaix is attracting interest from the rest of the Premier League’s big six Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the same story, Everton, Leicester City, West Ham and Wolves have also been presented with the chance to sign Moriba in recent weeks.

90Min go on to add that the teenager’s representatives have also spoken to German duo RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund about a potential switch to the Bundesliga.

The report adds that French clubs AS Monaco and Lyon are also interested in the 18-year-old to take the tally to 14 clubs who are said to be interested in the FC Barcelona youngster.

Ilaix hasn’t committed to a new contract at FC Barcelona but the Camp Nou bosses are confident that the teenager will commit to a new deal at the Spanish giants.

Moriba scored one goal in 14 games in La Liga last season.

The teenager has already netted three times in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

