Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool FC transfer prediction

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool FC will make another signing before the transfer deadline.

The Merseyside outfit haven’t been as busy as some of their title rivals in the summer transfer window despite finishing in third place in the Premier League table last term.

Liverpool FC have only signed France Under-21 international Ibrahima Konate in a £40m deal from RB Leipzig in the current transfer window to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s back four.

The Reds have been linked with a number of central midfielders after Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, Atletico Madrid talisman Saul Niguez and Lille youngster Renato Sanches this summer.

Liverpool FC have also been touted with an interest in some young forwards, such as West Ham winger Jarod Bowen and Rennes forward Jeremy Doku, ahead of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s participation in the African Cup of Nations in January.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher reckons the Reds will complete another deal before the close of the summer transfer window.

“I think something will happen,” Carragher told the Liverpool Echo, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“I’m not sure it will be exactly what people want in terms of it being an attacking player AND a midfield player, but it will be one of those.

“We have to remember where the club are at financially because of the pandemic, and they’ve also given a lot of new contracts out, which will be a massive outlay.

“I’d expect one more to come in. But there’s no doubt Liverpool have a large group of players that has to be chipped away at.”

The 19-time English champions will take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC finished in third position in the Premier League table last term.

