Liverpool FC chiefs have refused to rule out a move for West Ham playmaker Jarrod Bowen this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC’s hierarchy have fuelled speculation linking the Reds with a move to sign Bowen by failing to rule out a swoop for the West Ham star.

The same article states that Bowen is one of the players on Liverpool FC’s summer wish-list as the 19-time English champions look to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options.

According to the same story, Klopp is looking for an energetic and hard-working winger to complement the attacking options already in the German’s squad.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are also looking at Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and Lille star Renato Sanches as potential signings this summer.

Bowen scored eight goals and made five assists in 38 games in the Premier League last season.

The 24-year-old has netted nine goals in 53 games in all competitions over the past 18 months at West Ham.

Bowen was a team-mate of Andy Robertson at Hull City before the Scotland international moved to Anfield in 2017.

The English winger netted 54 goals in 131 games in all competitions during a six-year stint at Hull.

