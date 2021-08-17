Liverpool FC appear unlikely to sign Jeremy Doku from Lille this summer, according to a report in England.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the Reds appear to be in the race to sign the Belgium international after Doku impressed for Roberto Martinez’s side at Euro 2020.

The same article states that Doku looks like the type of player that Jurgen Klopp would like to have in his squad given his standout attributes such as “style, speed, versatility and unpredictability”.

According to the same story, the Liverpool FC hierarchy could have reservations about Doku’s inability to consistently deliver assists and goals despite some eye-catching performances.

The Liverpool Echo go on to suggest that the 19-time English champions could hold fire on striking a potential deal for Doku until the Belgium international has developed futher.

The media outlet believe that Liverpool FC’s transfer policy over the past few years suggest a move for Doku won’t be on the cards in the near future.

Doku scored two goals and made three assists in 30 games in the Ligue 1 last season.

The teenager moved to Rennes in a €26m deal from Anderlecht in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Doku has made 10 appearances for the Belgian national team since making his debut in 2020.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip