Liverpool FC are looking to strike a deal to sign Jeremy Doku from Rennes, according to a report in Belgium.

Belgian website Voetbal 24 is reporting that the Reds have an interest in the Belgium international after his impressive performances for his country at Euro 2020.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have set their sights on Duku after the Merseyside outfit were particularly impressed with his performance in Belgium’s quarter-final defeat by Italy.

According to the same story, the 19-year-old is currently valued at £22m – but Rennes are likely to attempt to secure maximum value for the Belgian teenager.

Voetbal 24 claim that the Ligue 1 side are likely to demand a figure closer to £38m for the Rennes forward this summer as the French club look to secure a handsome fee for the exciting talent.

Doku made two appearances for Belgium at Euro 2020, including his eye-catching performance against Italy in the last-eight tie.

The Antwerp-born forward scored two goals and made three assists in 30 games in Ligue 1 last season.

Doku scored six times in 37 games for Anderlecht before he completed a move to Rennes in a £22m deal in 2020.

Liverpool FC have only signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in a £36m deal in the summer transfer window so far.

