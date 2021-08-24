Liverpool FC can’t afford to allow Jordan Henderson to leave the club like Georginio Wijnaldum, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Henderson made his first start of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign on Saturday afternoon when Liverpool FC eased to a 2-0 win against Burnley at Anfield.

The 31-year-old started alongside Guinea international Naby Keita and teenager Harvey Elliott in the middle of the park as Henderson produced a robust performance.

Henderson managed to take control of the midfield area to ensure Liverpool FC eased to a comfortable win against Burnley thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool FC captain has less than 12 months left to run on his current contract to create uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the Merseyside outfit.

The Reds lost Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain this summer after the Netherlands international was allowed to run down his contract.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks warned Klopp and Liverpool FC that they can’t afford to lose Henderson at the end of the current campaign.

“Have Liverpool lost their mind?” Crooks told BBC Sport. “They have allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave Anfield and surely they can’t be contemplating the same thing happening with Henderson.

“The Liverpool captain was back in the side against Burnley and dictating play in the middle of the park like Andre Previn used to conduct the London Symphony Orchestra. Henderson was at his commanding best.”

Henderson scored one goal and made one assist in an injury-hit 2020-21 Premier League season.

The former Sunderland man has won the Fifa Club World Cup, Premier League and the Champions League since his move to the Anfield outfit in 2011.

