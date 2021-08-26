Liverpool FC are considering a move to sign Lucas Ocampos from Sevilla before the close of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Fichajes, as quoted by the Daily Star, is claiming that the Merseyside outfit are pondering a move for the 27-year-old winger before next week’s transfer deadline.

The winger joined Sevilla in 2019 and finished as the club’s top scorer in his first season with the Spanish side.

According to the story, Ocampos is under contract at Sevilla until 2024 and he would be likely to command a “sizeable” transfer fee should Liverpool FC decide to make a move.

Ocampos has already scored two goals for Sevilla this season in two La Liga games, and he netted 14 goals and made three assists in 33 league games for the Spanish side last term.

Liverpool FC have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window so far, with the Merseyside outfit having only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The Reds, who have won their opening two games of the new season, will return to top-flight action with a crunch home clash against Chelsea FC at Anfield on Saturday evening.

