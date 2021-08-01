Liverpool FC have entered the race to sign Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Reds are ready to compete with Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League rivals Arsenal for the signature of Locatelli.

The same article states that Locatelli’s performances at Euro 2020 have earned the 23-year-old plenty of admirers around Europe in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are looking to hijack Arsenal and Juve’s attempts to sign Locatelli as Jurgen Klopp searches for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The report goes on to add that the Merseyside outfit will need to act quickly given that Juventus have been working on a deal over the past few weeks following the conclusion of Euro 2020.

La Gazzetta dello Sport write that Locatelli would prefer to move to Juventus than Arsenal or Liverpool FC this summer given that he’s a boyhood fan of the Turin club.

Locatelli scored two goals in Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

The European champion netted four times and made two assists in 34 games in the Italian top flight last term.

Locatelli moved to Sassuolo from AC Milan in 2018 after the San Siro side signed Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip