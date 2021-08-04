Ex-Reds defender urges Liverpool FC to sign two Italian superstars this summer

Liverpool FC should sign Italy superstars Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verrati if the Reds want to challenge Manchester City for the title this season, according to former defender Glen Johnson.

The Reds finished in third place in the Premier League table last season as Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to successfully defend their top-flight title.

Liverpool FC struggled with injuries at the back throughout the campaign to leave the Merseyside outfit short on cover in central defence and central midfield.

The Reds lost Georginio Wijnaldum this summer after the Netherlands international moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Liverpool FC.

The six-time European champions have been linked with a host of midfielders in the summer transfer window as Klopp looks to fill the void left by Wijnaldum.

Liverpool FC are also thought to be in the market to sign a new forward given the Reds will lost Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Former Reds defender Johnson believes Liverpool FC should consider a double swoop for Insigne and Veratti this summer.

“I really like Lorenzo Insigne,” Johnson told Bettng Odds as quoted by talkSPORT.

“He’s been brilliant for years, but he performed very well during the Euros. I just enjoy the way he plays and I think he would suit Liverpool, too.

“I like Marco Verratti as well. They’re two huge names so it’s not rocket science choosing them as ideal signings for Liverpool.

“During the Euros you could see both of their desire to win and that’s what’s needed if you’re going to win league titles. You need those sorts of characters.”

Liverpool FC have already signed France Under-21 international Ibrahima Konate in a £40m deal from RB Leipzig this summer.

