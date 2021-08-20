Liverpool FC are eager to extend Mohamed Salah’s contract but there has been no progress in negotiations between the two parties, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Reds are eager to secure Salah’s future at the 19-time English champions amid speculation surrounding the Egypt international’s future.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have already secured the long-term futures of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho over the past couple of months.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are targeting Salah’s situation next but there has been no resolution in discussions between Liverpool FC and the Egypt internatonal.

The Times go on to report that Liverpool FC aren’t concerned by the lack of progress given Salah’s professionalism but the Reds are struggling to find the “right level of salary” for the 29-year-old.

The article states that Salah is currently earning £200,000 a year with lots of bonuses.

Salah opened his account for the new Premier League season with a goal and two assists in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.

The Reds will take on Burnley in their first home fixture of the Premier League season at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

