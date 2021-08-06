Saul Niguez’s representatives are looking to plot a move to Liverpool FC for the Spaniard in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website CaughtOffside is reporting that the Spain international’s agents are attempting to orchestrate their client a move to the Merseyside club this summer due to his future looking bleak at Atletico Madrid.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have a void to fill in midfield after Georginio Wijnaldum completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

And according to the same story, the Reds are thought to be interested in Saul as a potential replacement for the Netherlands international.

CaughtOffside go on to report, however, that Liverpool FC do have some concerns about the 26-year-old’s genuine interest in a move to the 19-time English champions.

The article claims that Saul could also end up at Manchester United, who are in the market to strengthen their options in the middle of the park as well.

Saul scored two goals and made one assist in 33 games in La Liga last term after Diego Simeone’s side won their first Spanish top-flight crown since 2013.

The Spain international has come through the ranks at Atletico under Simeone to become a key player for los Rojiblancos.

Saul has scored 43 goals in 337 games in all competitions over the past nine seasons.

