Liverpool FC set to hand six players new contracts this summer – report

Liverpool FC are looking to agree new contracts with six players in the coming months, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Reds have been buoyed by Trent Alexander-Arnold committing to a new four-year deal on Friday to extend his stay at his boyhood club until 2025.

The same article states that Liverpool FC sporting director Michael Edwards is set to continue work on new deals for some of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players fresh from the news of Alexander-Arnold’s new contract.

According to the same story, the Reds would like to agree to fresh terms with Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in the coming weeks and months.

The Athletic go on to add that Liverpool FC are already in talks with England international Jordan Henderson about extending his deal beyond 2023 when his contract will expire.

The website reveals that the Reds have struggled to make much progress in contract talks with the Liverpool FC captain so far.

Alexander-Arnold’s new deal puts the home-grown talent in the same bracket as Van Dijk, Salah, Mane and Firmino, according to the report.

Liverpool FC finished in third place in the Premier League table last term despite a difficult campaign for Klopp’s side.

