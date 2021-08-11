Lyon have put together a proposal to sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool FC, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by Get Football News France, is reporting that Lyon have made an offer for the Switzerland international as Peter Bosz looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that Lyon are stepping up their efforts to sign the 29-year-old as Liverpool FC look to raise funds for inbound transfers by offloading some of their fringe players.

According to the same story, Lyon have made an offer around €5m and €7m for the former Bayern Munich international in the hope of getting a deal over the line.

L’Equipe suggest that the Ligue 1 side could struggle to get a deal over the line given Shaqiri’s current wages.

The same article states that Les Gones are eager to sign a creative midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window as Lyon fend off interest in Houssem Aouar this summer.

Shaqiri has won the Champions League, the Premier League and the Fifa World Club Cup since his move to Liverpool FC from Stoke City in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Swiss playmaker has scored eight times in 63 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

