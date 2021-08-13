Liverpool FC are in discussions with Lyon about the sale of Xherdan Shaqiri, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Lyon have submitted an offer of around £5m for the Switzerland international in the current transfer window.

The same article states, however, that the Premier League side believe Shaqiri is worth a lot more than Lyon’s £5m bid for the former Bayern Munich midfielder.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are looking to resolve the Swiss playmaker’s situation given that Shaqiri has less than a year left to run on his current deal at the 19-time English champions.

The report goes on to add that the Reds do have the chance to extend Shaqiri’s contract by an additional year to ensure the Swiss midfielder stays at Liverpool FC until 2023.

Lyon are looking to sign a new creative midfielder after losing Memphis Depay to FC Barcelona earlier this summer, while Houssem Aouar has been linked with Arsenal, according to the report.

Shaqiri moved to Liverpool FC in a £13.5m deal from Stoke City in 2018.

The Swiss midfielder scored eight goals in 63 games over the past three seasons at Liverpool FC.

Shaqiri won the Champions League, the Premier League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup during his stint at Liverpool FC.

