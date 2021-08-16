Jamie Redknapp has urged Liverpool FC to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City before the close of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Reds made a positive start to the 2021-22 Premier League season with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp started Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita in the middle of the park for their season opener before Fabinho was brought on in the second half at Carrow Road.

Liverpool FC have been left with a void to fill in their midfield after Georginio Wijnaldum completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been linked with a host of midfielders such as Lille starlet Renato Sanches and Atletico Madrid talisman Saul Niguez.

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp believes Liverpool FC should consider a swoop for Tielemans to replace Wijnaldum.

“Liverpool have to get a midfield player in,” Redknapp told The Daily Mail. “That’s a major blow, losing Wijnaldum, and I don’t think they’ve got the capability of actually replacing him right now.

“Who you get is incredibly difficult: I always look at Liverpool as buying the best players. I would go for [Youri] Tielemans – I would do everything in my power to get him into the club.

“He’s a Liverpool type of player. Leicester fans will probably be throwing cups of tea at the TV now, saying ‘well, why would he want to leave when he’s at a big club?’ And he is at a big club with a great manager.

“Leicester are obviously in the ascendancy, I love what they’re doing there. They’re not a selling club anymore but that’s the sort of player who you need to get, who will come into the club and make you better, because right now, that’s where they’re short.”

Tielemans scored six times and made four assists in 38 games in the Premier League last season to help Leicester finish in fifth spot.

The 24-year-old has netted 17 times in 110 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Leicester.

Liverpool FC will host Burnley in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip