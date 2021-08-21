Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Burnley

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit made a winning start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign after Liverpool FC eased to a commanding 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.

Diogo Jota broke the deadlock in the first half for the away side, before Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah sealed three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side after the break.

Liverpool FC will look to record back-to-back victories in the Premier League when Burnley travel to the Anfield outfit this weekend.

The 19-time English champions will be looking to exact revenge after Burnley were 1-0 winners against Liverpool FC at Anfield back in January thanks to Ashley Barnes’ goal.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a resounding 3-0 victory over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

“I am at this game for LFC TV and it is going to be an unbelievably emotional day at Anfield as the club and fans pay tribute to the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, Andrew Devine, who died in July,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The place would have been rocking anyway, because it is Liverpool’s first home game of the season, at a full stadium again and with Virgil van Dijk back in the team, but the occasion is going to make the atmosphere even more special.

“Burnley won at Anfield in January, ending the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten run there in the league and starting a dismal run of home form.

“I don’t see Sean Dyche’s side repeating that result this time though. We don’t know what is going on behind the scenes but I don’t really understand why the Clarets board are not backing him more in the transfer market.”

Liverpool FC’s 68-game unbeaten home run came to an end last January when Burnley secured a narrow win at Anfield.

Sean Dyche’s men can become the first Burnley team to beat Liverpool FC at Anfield in consecutive games since 1897.

Klopp’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games after Liverpool FC ended the 2020-21 season in fine form.

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC in the third Premier League game of the season.

