Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Burnley

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-1 win against Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit will look to continue their 100% start to the 2021-22 Premier League season when Sean Dyche’s side make the trip to Anfield at lunchtime.

Liverpool FC were 3-0 winners against Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to keep pace with Chelsea FC and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table.

Burnley lost 2-1 to Brighton in their season opener despite the home side breaking the deadlock at Turf Moor.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday.

“Burnley couldn’t keep hold of their lead last time out and ended their opening match with a defeat,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Liverpool on the other hand got the job done and took the three points. There is a massive difference in quality between these two sides in my opinion. The fans will be back on the Kop and the noise is going to be great in my opinion.

“Three of their attackers got on the scoresheet last time so they will be confident, for a striker to start the first game with a goal is a great boost.”

Burnley ended Liverpool FC’s 68-game unbeaten home run at Anfield last season when Ashley Barnes scored a late winner on Merseyside back in January.

Dyche is looking to become the first Burnley manager to win successive games at Liverpool FC for the first time since 1897.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games after a run of 11 victories and two draws.

The Reds will take on Champions League winners Chelsea FC in their third fixture of the Premier League season at Anfield next weekend.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip