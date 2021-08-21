Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Burnley

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 victory over Burnley in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds head into the game looking to build on their 3-0 win over Norwich City in their Premier League opener at Carrow Road last weekend.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah wrapped up a comfortable victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men against the Canaries.

Liverpool FC are now gearing up for their first home Premier League game of the season on Saturday as the Reds celebrate the return of fans to their home ground.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is not expecting to see the Reds have any problems when they welcome the Clarets to Anfield on Saturday in the weekend’s first game.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “You can call me biased but I really like the look of this Liverpool team.

“Virgil Van Dijk is back, and the squad seems a lot more settled already. It was a comfortable win against Norwich last Saturday and I thought Mo Salah and Diogo Jota looked very sharp.

“This could be a tough season for Burnley. Losing to Brighton at home, particularly having led in the game for so long, can’t have done much to boost the confidence of the squad.

“I’m sure Sean Dyche will be looking to add a couple more players to this squad before the end of the window.

“The atmosphere inside Anfield for this will be brilliant. Burnley famously won here last season and brought Liverpool’s 68 game unbeaten run at home to an end.

“I can’t see that happening this time around though and I fancy a comfortable 2-0 home win for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC finished third in the Premier League table last season and they will be expecting to challenge for the top flight trophy this term.

The Reds have so far only signed defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

