Alisson Becker reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

Alisson Becker is confident that Liverpool FC have what it takes to beat Chelsea FC in their Premier League showdown at Anfield on Saturday night.

The Reds are preparing to welcome the Champions League winners to Merseyside as both teams look to try and continue their 100 per cent starts to the season.

Liverpool FC have been in solid form so far, and the Reds have claimed victories over Norwich City and Burnley in their openers, scoring five goals and conceding none in their first two games.

Chelsea FC have also recorded two victories from their opening two games after claiming wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal in their first clashes of the new campaign.

The Reds and the Blues are widely tipped to be two of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season as they both try and prise the trophy away from Manchester City.

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson is confident that the Reds can claim all three points on Saturday evening, but he is also wary of the threat posed by the Blues.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website, Alisson said: “It’s an unpredictable game but we have to fight, we have to give everything, 100 per cent, on the pitch to make sure we get our goal: that is having the three points.

“This is the way we will respect their team because they have a lot of quality, some new players and they won the Champions League last season. They did a good Premier League [season] as well, so we go with our best for this match.”

Asked how important a win over Chelsea FC would be, Alisson replied: “I think for what we believe and for what we want to achieve, it’s a good sign because you are playing one of the favourite sides in the title race and if you can beat one of these sides it’s always good for you to give confidence.

“It’s a good sign for everybody, not only for us, for the others.

“We won the Premier League before and we know that we need to think always about the next challenge that we have in front of us, so this game is important.

“Of course it’s big, but we don’t want to make this bigger than it is.

“It’s the same three points as playing against other teams, so we have to give 100 per cent to achieve this goal.”

