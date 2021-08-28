Mark Lawrenson predicts Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League showdown at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Merseyside outfit are looking to continue their 100 per cent start to the new season when they welcome their title rivals to their home ground.

Liverpool FC have claimed victories over Norwich and Burnley so far in the top flight as they look to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have also been in good form so far and have beaten both Crystal Palace and Arsenal to lead the way at the top of the table heading into this weekend’s games.

Both sides will be looking to lay down a marker for the season ahead by putting in a positive performance at Anfield on Saturday.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson reckons that the two sides are likely to play out a draw in Saturday evening’s kick-off.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Both of these teams have not been tested in their first two games but we are all looking at one battle in this contest – Virgil van Dijk up against Romelu Lukaku.

“That is going to be a really interesting one between two top-class players.

“It all depends on what service Lukaku gets; the best players in the world cannot play well without decent service and Liverpool will be working on trying to stop that. It will be difficult for the Belgium forward, but there is no doubt he is a first-class signing.

“He is really suited to the Premier League and a Chelsea team that have a good chance of winning the title will be set up around him.

“This will be a very tight game and Chelsea are strong defensively too, but the Blues will take a draw now.

“We won’t get open football because you don’t want to give anything away. It is still early in the season but if Chelsea win at Anfield, it is a massive statement.”

Liverpool FC finished in third place in the table last season ahead of Chelsea FC in fourth.

