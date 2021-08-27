Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC in their Premier League showdown at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Both sides have made strong starts to the new campaign and head into Saturday’s clash having won all of their opening games this term.

Chelsea FC have scored five goals without reply in their victories over Crystal Palace and Arsenal in their openers.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC have also netted five times in their wins over Norwich City and Burnley.

Both Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC will be aiming to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that the home side will have the slight edge when they welcome Chelsea FC to Anfield on Saturday evening.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “What a match this should be.

“Let’s start with Liverpool. It’s been a perfect start for Klopp’s side, with two wins from two.

“I’m sure the thing that Jurgen will be most pleased about so far is keeping back-to-back clean sheets. [Virgil] Van Dijk has looked like he has never been away and being able to play in front of a packed Anfield crowd makes a massive difference to my old club.

“Chelsea are looking fantastic though. They don’t seem to have any weaknesses so far and the size of their squad makes them a hard team to look beyond.

“I loved what I saw from Lukaku against Arsenal and his movement in particular was outstanding.

“He bullied the Arsenal defence so I’m curious to see how he gets on here. If any defender could deal with him, it would be Van Dijk, what a duel that will be.

“Call me biased but I still like Liverpool’s chances here!

“With the fans back at Anfield, this will feel like a proper occasion, and I think they can edge it 2-1.”

Chelsea FC ended up in fourth place behind Liverpool FC in third in the Premier League table last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip