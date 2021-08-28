Jamie Redknapp previews Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

Jamie Redknapp believes that Liverpool FC are set to face their first real test of the season when they host Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Merseyside outfit are preparing to welcome Chelsea FC to Anfield in their third Premier League game of the season after having sealed victories over Norwich City and Burnley in their opening games.

The Reds are level on points with Chelsea FC in the table as things stand, with the Blues having beaten Crystal Palace and Arsenal in their opening two games of the new campaign.

Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC are both looking to establish themselves as major contenders for the Premier League title this season after they finished third and fourth respectively last term.

Former Liverpool FC and England midfielder Redknapp feels that Saturday’s game will be the Reds’ first real test of their title credentials in front of their home fans.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “I can’t wait for this game. It feels like the biggest blockbuster of the season.

“Liverpool have had a 100 per cent start but they haven’t been tested yet.

“I can’t wait to see the individual match-ups in the game, especially Virgil van Dijk against Romelu Lukaku.

“Chelsea were exceptional against Arsenal, make no mistake about it, but Arsenal were so poor.

“We talked about it being an amazing performance by Lukaku but he just bullied the two centre-backs against him. They couldn’t handle it and I think any decent centre-forward would have done the same.

“It’s going to be totally different at the weekend against Virgil and Joel Matip and I can’t wait to see how that pans out.”

Liverpool FC will take on Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brentford in their next three Premier League games after Saturday’s showdown.

