Reece James predicts Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

Reece James has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they are in for a stern test of their Premier League title credentials when they travel to face Liverpool FC on Saturday evening.

The south west London side head into the game looking to continue their fine start to the new Premier League season against the Reds.

Chelsea FC secured an impressive and dominant 2-0 win over Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday to follow up their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

James scored Chelsea FC’s goal against the Gunners to add to Romelu Lukaku’s opener, as the Blues claimed the three points to move top of the Premier League table after two games played.

Attentions now turn to Chelsea FC’s showdown against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday evening, with Jurgen Klopp’s men also having notched up two wins from their opening two games.

England international James is under no illusions about the threat posed by the Merseyside outfit, but he feels confident that Thomas Tuchel’s side can continue their strong start at Anfield.

“Liverpool have been up there at the top of the Premier League for the last few seasons so we know going there will be a very tough game,” James said.

“We need to prepare right and bring the same intensity as today into that game but our team is very strong.

“We have a number of top players in each position so when one top player comes off, there’s another one replacing them, which keeps the competition really high.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any pressure on us right now. We have to take it game by game but obviously our aim is to win every week.

“Everybody here is ambitious and wants to win the title but we just have to take things slowly right now.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth and won the Champions League last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip