Manchester City are preparing a fresh bid of €150m (£127.7m) for Harry Kane as they look to bring the Tottenham Hotspur striker to The Etihad, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old’s future has been a constant talking point over the last few weeks amid suggestions that he is keen on a transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Kane has been one of the Premier League’s top performers in recent seasons but he is yet to win a major trophy with the north London side.

The striker scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 Premier League games for Spurs last season but the north London side could only manage a seventh-placed finish in the table.

Manchester City were widely reported to have had an initial bid for Kane turned down by Spurs earlier in the summer transfer window.

Now, according to Italian reporter Romano, Manchester City are lining up a new bid for the striker as they look to bolster their attacking options at The Etihad.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Negotiations will take place between Manchester City and Tottenham in the coming days.

“Manchester City want to sign Harry Kane. They have a new bid ready of €150m (£127.7m).

“Tottenham, after beating Manchester City in the opening game of the season, want to keep Kane.

“So it’s a poker game, with Manchester City pushing. They want Kane but Tottenham aren’t accepting any bids.

“The situation is still open so let’s see what happens in the coming days.”

Tottenham beat Manchester City 1-0 without Kane on Sunday thanks to Son Heung-Min’s second-half goal.

